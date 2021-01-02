Stretch of SH2, Tutira, blocked after two-car crash

A stretch of State Highway 2 was blocked after a two-car crash near Tutira on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to a stretch of SH2 known as 'Devil's Elbow' about 5.42pm on Saturday.
Police said two cars were involved in the crash and the road was partially blocked as a result.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said nobody was trapped, but firefighters assisted with clearing the highway.
Six fire trucks attended the scene, including volunteer and rural appliances, according to a FENZ spokesman.
A police spokeswoman said nobody was injured during the crash.