Strengthening of Ormondville Viaduct part of national rail programme

Ormondville Viaduct pictured in 2017 when a historic railcar ride took place. Photo / NZME

The Ormondville Viaduct will be strengthened as part of the Rail Network Investment Programme, the Government has announced.

Transport Minister Michael Wood today released the first Rail Network Investment Programme (RNIP) - a $1.3 billion investment to improve and maintain rail lines across New Zealand over the next three years.

This includes strengthening the Ormondville Viaduct.

In the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne area, 12km of track gets new sleepers and there will be some re-railing, civil works to improve formation and drainage and new culverts.

However, the programme of work imay change as individual projects develop, KiwiRail says.

Group chief executive Greg Miller said the plan will create and sustain jobs and help New Zealand's exports and domestic freight gets where it needs to go.

He said with 70 per cent fewer emissions than road transport, getting more freight onto rail "offers a real opportunity" to reduce the country's transport emissions.

"But we're only going to see that mode-shift if we have a resilient and reliable network. This first RNIP is about getting the basics right, which will allow us to really grow rail."

Work will be undertaken between mid-2021 and 2024 in line with the Government direction outlined in the NZ Rail Plan.

The work is paid for through the National Land Transport Fund and has to be approved by the Minister of Transport.