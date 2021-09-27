Storm watch: Snow warning lifted as Hawke's Bay braces for heavy rain, high winds

Heavy rainfall is expected in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A large amount of rain is expected to fall across Hawke's Bay today south of Napier, according to MetService.

"Heavy rain watches remain in force for Wairarapa including the Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Napier," a weather warning, issued by MetService on Tuesday morning, read.

Heavy rainfall is expected between 9am and 4pm before easing.

"A slow-moving trough over the lower North Island, currently bringing rain with some heavy falls to Wairarapa and southern parts of Hawke's Bay, is expected to move away to the east today with the rain then easing," the warning read.

A heavy rain warning for Hawke's Bay north of Napier has been lifted by MetService. A snow warning for SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd has been lifted.

MetService also reported a chance of gale force winds hitting Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

MetService reported there was "low confidence" that westerly gales could become severe over central Hawke's Bay and the Tararua District during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.