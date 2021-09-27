Paintball-gun incident closes Napier transfer station

Redclyffe Transfer Station, near Taradale, had been "cleared" after a police incident on Monday. Photo File

The Napier City Council's Redclyffe Transfer Station, near Taradale, was closed late on Monday afternoon after an incident involving a paintball gun.

The reason for the closure, which was confirmed by council, was not clear but police media communications staff said two people were arrested nearby on Springfield Road just before 3.30pm Monday after a paintball gun was discharged at a vehicle earlier in the afternoon.

Police appeared to still be dealing with the matter after 5pm and no details were available on whether charges had been laid.

A council facebook post soon after 5pm said the transfer station had been "cleared" and would reopen on Tuesday "normal."

It advised the public that if they had visited the station during the police operation and would like to talk to a team member they should get in touch with the council.

Meanwhile, Police were early on Monday night still at the scene of an incident in which two vehicles were reported to have been damaged by a group of people in the Hastings suburb of Mayfair. Police were told of the incident in Albert St just before 5.30pm. It was not clear if there had been any arrests.