Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Stores advised caution after 66-year-old sold $1700 phone he couldn't use

4 minutes to read
Nealie Curd, of Havelock North, with her father's phone. "Nothing worked when he got home and he didn't understand why''. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nealie Curd, of Havelock North, with her father's phone. "Nothing worked when he got home and he didn't understand why''. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Age Concern is advising retailers to ensure older people can understand technology purchases after a man was sold a $1700 phone he could not work.

Jeffery Thorne, 66, was sold a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.