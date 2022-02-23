Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Hawke's Bay DHB says hospital bed demand 'eased' despite 90% occupancy

3 minutes to read
The Hawke's Bay DHB has a plan of attack for patient capacity in a Covid-outbreak. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

Hawke's Bay Hospital's inpatient bed occupancy rate is 90.3 per cent, and the average bed occupancy fell below 100 per cent for the first time this financial year (99.5 per cent in January).

And the

