Some of the multiple steps. Photo / NZME

A uniquely Napier fundraising run and walk will mark its 10th anniversary on Wednesday evening with the proviso that, in keeping with the spirit of fundraising, there'll be no refunds if its cancelled by an "act of God".

But the weather is unlikely to be one of those acts, with MetService forecasting fine weather in the afternoon before partly cloudy conditions in the evening for Multiple Steps for Multiple Sclerosis, an annual fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis Hawke's Bay since 2012.

It started with a 5km trek focusing on the steps and streets of Bluff Hill – including the 232 steps from Brewster St to Onslow Rd.

It soon expanded to cater for the extremes of those wanting to contribute to the cause, from the more leisurely, with a 5km run/walk on the flat of the Rotary Pathway, to the more adventurous, with a 10km "Gut Buster" throughout Mataruahou (the landmarks otherwise known as Bluff, Middle and Hospital hills, and for a time collectively known as Scinde Island).

The 2022 version heads from the parade to Coote Rd, Priestley Tce and Sturm's Gully.

Realising some limitations on numbers, organisers anticipated 60-70 starters when it was first held, but got 124, raised about $1200 and MS Hawke's Bay was later awarded the Bupa Community Workers Award for Best Fundraising Activity of the Year. In 2015, there were about 350 entries, and it raised a further $3500.

About 120 entries have already been received with people also able to register on the night, which starts with registration at the Marine Parade Soundshell from 5pm.

The runs and walks start at 5.45pm.