A Napier family who thought they’d been hit by a rare mystery prank are becoming well done with the meaty matter after the pranksters struck not once, not twice, but close to a dozen times.
About 12 or 13 steak sauce packets have been dropped off at Lisa O’Connor’s Tamatea home over the past two years, and her family are still trying to “steak” out who cooked up the prank.
She said she and her family simply thought it was a “weird” one-off incident the first time they received the mysterious delivery.
“A couple of weeks later there was another one just sitting in the mailbox and we thought that was even weirder,” O’Connor said.
She had tried asking her neighbours and others through social media to see if anyone else had experienced the saucy surprise but found that no one knew anything about it.