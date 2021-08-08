State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō closed by snow

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō has been closed due to snowfall on Monday morning. Photo / NZTA

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō has been closed due to snowfall on Monday morning. Photo / NZTA

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō has been closed due to snowfall on Monday morning

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed at 7am because of the snowy conditions on the road.

National Journey Manager Helen Harris said contractors were currently assisting about a dozen trucks that had become stuck on the road after losing traction in the snow.

A snow plough is on site to clear the way for the trucks to be moved through safely.

National Journey Manager Helen Harris says Waka Kotahi is monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update when the road status changes.

"It's difficult to say when the road will be safe enough to open, but at this stage we expect it will be closed for several more hours.

"Safety of motorists is our top priority. For people who do need to travel and would normally take this route, there are detours in place, however these will add a few hours to the journey.

"We're advising everyone in the central and lower North Island to please take extra care on the roads today. Please check the forecast and the Waka Kotahi Facebook, Twitter and Journey Planner webpages before heading out.

"There are challenging weather conditions in many parts of the region today, so make sure to keep speeds down, maintain a safe following distance and stay alert," Ms Harris says.

The detour route for people who would normally travel on SH5 is via Palmerston North or Gisborne.

There were "stuck vehicles" on the road and contractors were on their way to help them, she said.

Snow had earlier closed State Highway 1, the Desert Rd, about 1.30am.

MORE TO COME