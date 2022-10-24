The Ovation of the Seas docked in Napier Port on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ovation of the Seas docked in Napier Port on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

One Napier shop owner says she feels as if she can "start to breath again" after a cruise ship boosted the central city with a huge day of sales.

Hawke's Bay welcomed back its first cruise ship in two-and-a-half years on Monday morning, when the Ovation of the Seas docked at Napier Port with about 4500 passengers and crew.

The ship last docked in Tahiti and many of the passengers were thrilled to get their feet back on land after six days at sea.

Napier CBD - particularly Emerson St - was bustling by mid-morning with passengers catching buses into the city.

Ovation of the Seas in Napier Port on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier store Creationz owner Jill Harper said it was wonderful to see all the visitors in town.

"It is so good to have the boats back," she said, in between serving a flurry of customers.

"I have had some good days but this is going to be a really good day. We can start to breath again. I'm sure hospitality is doing well also."

Napier store Creationz owner Jill Harper enjoys a big day of trading. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the cafe across the street from her shop, Cappadonna Cafe, had been full all day.

Art Deco Trust tourism manager Abby Davies said the walking and vintage car tours had been fully booked with the influx of visitors, and the store had been busy.

"It has been wonderful," she said. "It is amazing to see the town come alive."

She said prior to Covid hitting, the bulk of customers for their tours were internationals, and it was important to see overseas cruises return to the city.

A street performer entertains the crowds on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It is just what we have been missing. It is an injection that has been long awaited for."

American visitor Lindadian Taylor-Whitt has been travelling with a group of friends on board the Ovation of the Seas, and said they had never been to New Zealand before.

"We are just walking around and enjoying the beautiful city and beautiful people," she said.

"We are from Chicago, and this is our first time to New Zealand. It's beautiful here."

Lindadian Taylor-Whitt (front) and her friends from Chicago enjoy the stop in Napier during their cruise. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said they would love to "meet Jacinda", a nod to the overseas popularity of New Zealand's Prime Minister, and were heading off to Wellington on their next stop.

Visitors Denise and Alastair Turnbull, both from Sydney, said they loved Napier and it was a really beautiful and clean city.

"We prefer Napier to Tahiti," Denise said, while walking down Emerson St.

Art deco-themed dancers and musicians entertained the crowds in the city centre during Monday while vintage cars were parked outside the Soundshell.

The Ovation of the Seas docks in Napier Port on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said it was great to welcome the Ovation of the Seas to the region.

"Napier's CBD is humming and many tourism businesses have spent a sunny Hawke's Bay day out and about escorting visitors across the region to see our architecture, gannets and wineries."

He said he was impressed with the vessel and crew after being shown around the ship.

Earlier this year, the Government reopened its maritime border to the tourist vessels ahead of the summer cruise season, following Covid restrictions.

The Ovation of the Seas was scheduled to leave Napier about 6pm on Monday and, despite not being at capacity, is one of the biggest cruise ships in the world.

A total of 89 cruises are booked for the cruise season at Napier Port, which runs between October and April, and which will see up to 150,000 passengers visit Napier.

However, not all cruises that are booked are guaranteed to visit the port.