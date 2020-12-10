Stage set for Christmas at the Park in Hawke's Bay, Hastings

The large Christmas at the Park stage in place at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

The Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings is ready to host the 2020 Property Brokers Christmas at the Park concert on Saturday night.

This week saw a large stage go up on the playing fields at the Sports Park, along with more than 1.3km of fencing for security.

The stage, owned by Rocket Scaffolding, took two days to put up.

It will be graced by headline act Hollie Smith, with support from local artists Eilish Rose, Jack Knife Beat Band and Badger.

Christmas at the Park is the largest Christmas event in Hawke's Bay, attracting about 15,000 people per year.

The team from Rocket Scaffolding erecting the stage for Saturday's Property Brokers Christmas at the Park. Photo / Supplied

The four-and-a-half-hour concert closes at 9.35pm with a fireworks display from the Kaisen Charitable Trust. This complex display combines a narrative story, overlaid with music and reinforced by a creatively visual pyrotechnic show.

"The free entry event is a great gift to the city from the underwriters Kaisen Charitable Trust and from all the sponsors, who together contribute to ensure the night becomes a great experience," said event organiser David Trim.

Gates open at 3pm with parking available for a gold coin donation.