COMMUNITY MOURNS: The Hawke's Bay Regional Council community is mourning after a staff member died in a workplace accident in Ashley Clinton last Friday night. PHOTO/FILE

The death of a Hawke's Bay Regional Council staff member in a workplace accident on Friday night has left the council's community reeling in shock.

HBRC senior resource technician Michael Francis Taylor, 44, was killed on a rural farm in Ashley Clinton after a vehicle he was travelling in left a farm track and rolled.

Council staff gathered yesterday morning to discuss the accident in what was a "solemn" meeting, HBRC chairman Rex Graham said.

HBRC chief executive Andrew Newman said support services had been extended to council staff, particularly those who were working alongside Mr Taylor in the hydrology team.

"The regional council team is a very close-knit team of staff. We have quite a family atmosphere and it's really important that, in the sheer grief of Michael's death, we're able to deal with it in a family-like way," Mr Newman said.