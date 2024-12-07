Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Spike in Hawke’s Bay’s fire risk sparks prohibited season

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A fire off Mohaka Township Rd in Northern Hawke's Bay last month.

A fire off Mohaka Township Rd in Northern Hawke's Bay last month.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has imposed a prohibited fire season for parts of Hawke’s Bay ahead of a potential “perfect storm”.

Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe said the fire risk has escalated rapidly to an alarming intensity.

The new prohibitions take effect 8am Monday.

“The heat, the dryness and the strong winds we’re expecting over the next couple of weeks are a perfect storm for fires to get started by accident, and get quickly out of control,” Varcoe said.

“That’s why we’re putting in place more restrictions across the district from Monday - we’re trying to avert the possibility of catastrophic wildfires in Hawke’s Bay.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tukituki East, Tukituki West, Pōrangahau, and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast will move to a prohibited fire season, joining Heretaunga-Ahuriri, which went to prohibited last week.

Tararua Central will move to a restricted fire season. Wairoa Coast, Te Haroto and Esk-Tutaekuri are already in a restricted season.

Areas near Hawke’s Bay which remain in an open fire season until further notice are: Tararua West, Tararua East, Tararua South, Pahiatua, and Eketāhuna.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

During a prohibited fire season, there is a ban on open-air fires, as any fire could easily spread and get out of control. A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz .

“Monday in particular is raising a lot of flags for us, because of the very high temperatures and dry winds we’re expecting.

“We have been watching the devastation of the Bridge Hill fire in Canterbury over the last couple of days with concern, as that part of the country has very similar conditions to ours right now.

“There’s also no significant rain on the horizon, so we’re asking people to be responsible with any planned fires - or to avoid lighting them at all if possible.

“Also try to avoid doing anything that could create a spark - such as mowing lawns, welding or grinding.”


Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today