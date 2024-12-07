Tukituki East, Tukituki West, Pōrangahau, and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast will move to a prohibited fire season, joining Heretaunga-Ahuriri, which went to prohibited last week.

Tararua Central will move to a restricted fire season. Wairoa Coast, Te Haroto and Esk-Tutaekuri are already in a restricted season.

Areas near Hawke’s Bay which remain in an open fire season until further notice are: Tararua West, Tararua East, Tararua South, Pahiatua, and Eketāhuna.

During a prohibited fire season, there is a ban on open-air fires, as any fire could easily spread and get out of control. A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz .

“Monday in particular is raising a lot of flags for us, because of the very high temperatures and dry winds we’re expecting.

“We have been watching the devastation of the Bridge Hill fire in Canterbury over the last couple of days with concern, as that part of the country has very similar conditions to ours right now.

“There’s also no significant rain on the horizon, so we’re asking people to be responsible with any planned fires - or to avoid lighting them at all if possible.

“Also try to avoid doing anything that could create a spark - such as mowing lawns, welding or grinding.”



