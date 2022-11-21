The Napier Civic Building on its last legs.

The final stages of the Napier Civic Building’s demolition are now under way, following months of largely unseen dismantling and disposal.

Large excavators have now set to work on the shell of the prominent landmark, which is being demolished from the top down.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says seeing the building’s shell come down is a symbolic moment.

“The Civic Building has been part of our cityscape for many decades. It served Napier well in its time, but due to modern earthquake building regulations, it is no longer fit for purpose.”

“Developing the new space is a rare opportunity for us to design a collective expression of our community’s aspirations.

“This is our chance to celebrate our cultural values and unique history. It will be a place for everyone,” says Mayor Wise.

“We’re really excited to be at this final stage of action now. I’m looking forward to sharing the detailed design with the community when it’s ready.”

Around 80 to 90 per cent of the building will be recycled. The eventual new building will achieve Green Star 5 rating from the New Zealand Green Building Council. A Green Star 5 rating represents excellence in healthy and sustainable building. To achieve five stars, the demolition of what previously stood there must be taken into account.

This demolition is expected to be fully completed by March 2023. The site will be secured until construction begins in mid-2024.

More details on the project and its timeline can be found at napier.govt.nz keyword #CivicAreaPlan.