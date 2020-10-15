Snow falling on Hawke's Bay hills - in mid October

A light dusting of snow at Rocky Hill Station, Puketitiri, at 8am on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Snow is falling in the ranges around Hawke's Bay as a cold snap puts winter back on the plate.

Snow was spotted in Puketitiri, a rural area in the foothills of the Kaweka Range, on Thursday morning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said while it is unusual to see snow fall in the region at this time of year, spring can be an unpredictable season.

"We're definitely getting towards the end of the year where these types of things get less and less likely as things start to warm up," he said.

"But even in spring we do see cold southerly changes come through that have a bit of a bite and bring about these low snow events."

Heavy rainfall and snow to 800 metres, possibly affecting the Napier-Taupo Rd, were predicted for the region on Thursday.

A Road Snowfall Warning is in place for State Highway 5 until 9pm on Thursday, as snow may affect the summit of the road, especially into the afternoon and evening.

"Until 9pm today, 1cm or less of snow may settle on the road near the summit," he said.

"As we get further into spring, snow does become less and less likely. But spring is known for its changeable conditions. Although we'd expect this to happen in winter, spring is the shoulder season to summer and that means it can still happen."

Snow has fallen in Puketitiri, Hawke's Bay, on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Eastern District Police also warned drivers to take care on the region's roads.

"Make sure you watch your speed and you're following distances in the adverse weather and drive to the conditions, which may mean driving slower that the posted limit," a police spokeswoman said.

A Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokesman also issued a warning to take care.

"It's pretty chilly out there and driving conditions on the Napier-Taupō road (SH5) could still be a little dicey," he said.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said Thursday's temperature of 14 degrees Celsius is low for this time of year.

While the Hawke's Bay Magpies focus on their first Ranfurly Shield defence against Northland tomorrow night at McLean Park, the fans will be keeping one eye on the weather forecast.

Both Napier and Hastings have the potential for showers on Friday, and are expected to reach highs of 14C, with overnight lows of 3C and 2C respectively.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Saturday, as thousands descend on Hastings Racecourse for the Livamol Classic - Bostock New Zealand Spring Racing Carnival on Saturday.

Crabtree said light winds, cloudy periods and some morning frost can be expected on Saturday.

Hastings and Napier will see highs of 17C on Saturday, with overnight lows of 6C and 7C respectively.