Reward offered after dinosaur skull goes missing from travelling roadshow in Napier

The hunt is on for a dinosaur skull after it went missing from a travelling roadshow in Hawke's Bay.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery, currently located on Havelock North Village Green, offers customers of all ages the chance to get up close and personal with 30 lifelike dinosaurs.

But, the roadshow is one dinosaur down after their 12-metre long tyrannosaurus rex's head went missing during their final day in Napier.

The company shared the news on Facebook, stating: "We know how amazing some of our displays are and how awesome some might think they will look on display in their living room at home. But our poor skeleton really wants his head to be reunited with his body."

"We will offer a reward for the safe return of the head, no questions asked," they said.

"It's not fair that the rest of the Dino-fans around New Zealand don't get to see him, because someone has taken it for their own enjoyment at home."

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery involves a two-hour interactive walk among more than 30 robotic dinosaurs and their jungle, which includes the Dino-mite playground, fossil-digging, rides and other close-up Jurassic experiences.

The tour started at Te Rapa, Hamilton, on Boxing Day, but was disrupted and rearranged several times during lockdown.