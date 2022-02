This Snorkel, set at 8 metres high,for anew spouting for the Pahiatua Theatre Group's building.

Roofing and spouting were replaced in the mid-1980s for the Pahiatua Theatre Group's building in Pahiatua. The spouting was at the end of its life, so builders set about replacing it last week.

"A Ssorkel scissor-lift was by far the choice, as scaffolding would have cost about $7500," said the president of Pahiatua Theatre Group, Nick Perry. "The snorkel might cost about $1200," he said.