Smedley Station 2023 graduating cadets with station manager Rob Evans.

Smedley Station and Cadet Training Farm held its graduation and prizegiving last month, celebrating the graduation of the second-year cadets as well as the achievements of first and second-year cadets during 2023.

Results:

Bay Motorcycles Waipukurau Prize awarded to the cadet showing the most interest in, care with, and responsibility with machinery: Bugs Butler

Smedley Station Cadet Cook-off to the cadet team voted by fellow cadets to be the best combo for preparing and cooking a meal of their choice: Angus Gardner and Bodi Mason

Sutton Shearing Prize and H.R.I Schaw Memorial Cup awarded to the cadet judged to be best all round and most willing woolshed worker in handpiece work, wool handling, other woolshed work, and willingness in doing so: Drew Tayles

FMG Prizes and Boustead Trophies awarded to the most dedicated heading and huntaway dog handlers:

Heading – Stirling McKelvie. Huntaway – Loki Hopkinson

Burlace Horse Award awarded to the cadet who put in the most effort and dedication to break in a horse: Angus Gardner

Affco Prize and Ian Solly Memorial Trophy awarded to the second-year cadet for top horsemanship: Stirling McKelvie

Deer Industry NZ Prize & Brent Norwell Memorial Cup awarded to the cadet for ability in handling of deer and interest in the production of velvet antler: James Kelly

Paul and Ann Evans Award, highest aggregate (two best scores) from the five-show ring competitions cadets competed in: Angus Gardner

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Award for Stockmanship awarded to the second-year cadet showing most potential with stock: Fletcher Ware

Stephenson Transport Prize awarded to the second-year cadet showing good all-round general farm skills: Kees Tomlinson

Stevenson & Taylor Prize awarded to the cadet judged to be the best machinery operator: James Kelly

Beef & Lamb NZ / Eastern North Island Farmer Council Prize awarded to the first-year cadet who gained top academic marks (assessed on Farm Diary and Te Pukenga Qualifications Authority Achievement): Bugs Butler

Central Hawke’s Bay A&P Bursary awarded to the runner-up top second-year cadet undertaking further tertiary education: Alex Wyeth

Vet Services Prize awarded to the second-year cadet runner-up in academic marks (assessed on Farm Diary and Te Pukenga Qualifications Authority Level 4 Achievement): Ben Schnell

Phil Lamason Memorial and Primary Wool Co-operative Scholarship awarded to the top academic Smedley cadet undertaking further tertiary education: Kees Tomlinson

Te Pukenga Academic Prize awarded to the second-year cadet who gained top academic marks (assessed on Farm Dairy and Te Pukenga Qualifications Authority Level 4 Achievement): Kees Tomlinson

Mills Honda Prize and Smedley Station Shield for Teamwork awarded to the first and second-year cadets who have worked best as a team and have been helpful and effective in their performance of hostel duties: Drew Tayles, Stirling McKelvie

John Borrie Shield and Smedley Ex Cadets’ Bridle awarded to the first-year cadet who proved to be industrious and most cooperative: Hamish Grigg

Sheppard Agriculture Emerging Data Farmer Award awarded to the cadet showing willingness and use in Farm IQ: Fletcher Ware

Farmlands Award awarded to the second-year cadet judged by the station manager to be the most co-operative and improved: Benazzi Ward

Public Trust Tiaki Award to care for people, place and culture, for now and for future generations: Hamish Grigg, Loki Hopkinson

Smith Family Team Player Trophy and The Shepherd Prize awarded to the cadet displaying best team player qualities: Flether Ware

Affco Prize and Smedley Station Leadership Trophy awarded to the second-year cadet who shows the highest qualities of leadership. By secret vote amongst all cadets and Smedley staff: Loki Hopkinson

PGG Wrightson Handpiece and Kevin Monk Memorial Cup awarded to the first-year cadet displaying general excellence and high achievement in farm practice and theory: Bugs Butler

Affco and the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce Annual Proficiency Award awarded to the second-year cadet displaying all-round excellence: Fletcher Ware

Rabobank-funded bursaries are awarded to graduating cadets going on to undertake agricultural diploma and degree courses at either Lincoln or Massey universities. The 2024 bursars going on to Lincoln University are: Kees Tomlinson, Alex Wyeth