Sixty years on: Hawke's Bay's Olympic showjumping trailblazer

Hawkes Bay Today
By Rachel Wise
7 mins to read
Adrian White rides El Dorado at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. Photo / Getty Images

With just a week to go before the start of the belated 2020 Olympics, Adrian White's mind will be on the showjumping, and he'll be remembering a horse called Telebrae.

Adrian, 88, is now a

