Sisters doing it for themselves

Sisters Kate Culliwick and Prue Watson check out some wool for Foxtrot Home's locally made 100 per cent lambswool blankets, throws and cot blankets . Photo / Alice Veysey

Sisters Kate Cullwick and Prue Watson decided five years ago that they wanted to do something for themselves.

Their goal was to start a business together that would allow them to spend more time doing what they really loved.

The business model also had to allow for the fact that Prue lived in Auckland and Kate in Central Hawke's Bay.

Prue was working in a corporate marketing job, while Kate, a mother of two, helps run the family farm with husband Jeremy.

"It had to be very flexible," Prue said.

They agreed an online business was the best option and while they were researching for the right fit Prue came up with the name Foxtrot.

"We wanted something quirky and went backwards and forwards with hundreds of names. We finally settled on Foxtrot and then added in Home when we decided to specialise in luxury 100 per cent organic French flax linen bedding and sleepwear."

It's certainly turned out to be the right decision. They recently won Best Emerging Business Award at the NZ Rural Business Awards.

In May they launched a range of locally made 100 per cent lambswool blankets, throws and cot blankets made from wool from Kate's sheep farm in Wanstead and spun, dyed and woven in New Zealand.

Their products are beautiful, sustainable and you really can't get much more local than that.

Kate and her husband worked fulltime as vets in Dannevirke before returning to Jeremy's family farm.

"I needed something to do that would give me flexibility and independence. We did some research and decided that supplying beautiful linen for the bedroom was a perfect fit for us," Kate said.

She says linen has become more and more popular because "it's not only beautiful to sleep in, it looks great, it's easy to care for and our linen is certified which means it has no harmful chemicals, is biodegradable and sustainable".

Then while Kate was doing some research about extending their range into throws she came across blankets made out of alpaca and sheep wool.

"Then I realised we could make them in New Zealand using wool from our own farm. Wool is such a beautiful product, it's warm, strong, cosy, insulating and of course it's natural and sustainable."

Five years down the track Kate says she is proud of "all of us". They have five staff and "my husband supports us — we share the load".

"Foxtrot Home has allowed me the flexibility to volunteer with Rural Women's Mental Health space and Meat the Need.

"I have always wanted to do this. I struggled when I had children, was new to the area and isolated.

"It makes me happy to help others in the same boat as I was."

Prue says Foxtrot Home allowed her to let go of a stressful job and do something she loves.

"I had been whittling down my hours as the business grew. It was a beautiful moment when we decided it was time for me to resign. It was so liberating and changed my whole life.

"Suddenly I was in charge of my own destiny. I've never had the feeling before and I love it. We are both passionate about our business."

Prue says you don't have to have a lot of money to start a business.

"The main thing is customer service. Linen is certainly not a brand new idea. You also have to be prepared to go where the business takes you."

Prue is currently preparing to move from Auckland to Queenstown where her partner has just been elected as mayor.

"It's exciting and I'm so happy that I have the freedom to take my work with me. It's been a lot of hard work and there's more to come but it fits around everything in my life and I have never been happier."

It is obvious that Kate and Prue are passionate about what they do. They are down to earth, hard working and caring, women with great senses of humour who I thoroughly enjoyed meeting and talking to.

Watch this space _ there's more to come from these two sassy sisters.

For more info go to foxtrothome.co.nz