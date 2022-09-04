Short sharp cold snap could bring up to 20cm of snow to Napier-Taupō Rd

At least the surf was up, a rider today off Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay is bracing for possibly more road closures as an almost on-time cold blast moves up the central North Island headed towards the Napier, Hastings.

In a range of severe weather warnings throughout the country, national meteorological agency MetService was forecasting 15 to 20 cm of snow to accumulate above altitude 600 metres on State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupō) in the 10 hours from 6pm today, with less amounts at lower levels.

The sudden drop in temperatures feels like a blip after what was the warmest August nationwide in the records of climate agency Niwa, including the highest in the country at 24.3 degrees in Wairoa.

The August 20 peak was the highest for the Northern Hawke's Bay town in records dating back to 1964.

It was consistent with other temperatures throughout Hawke's Bay at the time, but came in a month where it also recorded its highest one-day rainfall for the month, on August 5.

Three days later Dannevirke had 52mm, its highest for August in records dating back to 1951.

The timing of this week's weather wasn't lost on Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay chairman Jim Galloway, who noted last week there had been a significant storm in the region on September 5 just four years ago.

He wasn't expecting huge impacts across the region, with the inclemency forecast to be short-lived.

But it could be an issue for hill-country farmers if they had started lambing, he said, with one MetService warning saying "cold conditions may cause stress for livestock".

Conditions were forecast to clear on Tuesday, with fine weather apart from isolated showers about the ranges forecast for Wednesday.

In Napier, the temperature shortly before midday was 10.4C, in Hastings it was 9.2C, in Wairoa 9C.

Temperatures weren't immediately available for Waipukurau and Dannevirke , although temperatures in Central and Southern Hawke's Bay weren't expected over 11C today.

But at East Rangitaiki, on the Napier-Taupō Highway and about 85km west of State Highway 2, the forecast conditions were materialising. The temperature just before midday was 5C.