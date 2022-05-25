Shellfish warning over leak in troubled Awatoto wastewater pipe

Divers in 2020 working from a boat on the troubled pipeline off the Awatoto coast south of Napier. Photo / NZME

25 May, 2022 02:25 AM 2 minutes to read

Divers in 2020 working from a boat on the troubled pipeline off the Awatoto coast south of Napier. Photo / NZME

A health warning remains in place after a leak was discovered in a 1.5km-long pipe which takes treated wastewater from the Awatoto sewage plant out to sea.

Napier City Council issued a public health warning last Friday asking people to avoid collecting shellfish due to a leak in the troubled pipeline, which has suffered leaks in the past.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid collecting shellfish from Town Reef as a leak has been detected along our Awatoto wastewater outfall pipeline," the warning stated.

As at Wednesday afternoon, the warning remained in place and workers were still trying to fix the problem.

"A small percentage of treated wastewater is exiting the pipeline about halfway along its length," a council spokeswoman said.

"We have the warning in place as what we know of the currents in the area means there is a chance this wastewater will drift in the direction of Town Reef.

"We don't believe there are any risks to other shellfish gathering sites.

"We are continuing to investigate the cause of the leak and work on a resolution."

The pipe is 1500m long and takes treated wastewater from the Awatoto Wastewater Treatment Plant out to sea.

This is not the first time the pipeline has required repairs.

A leak in the outfall pipe was discovered in 2018 and again in 2020.

Plans have been proposed in the past for the pipeline to be replaced.

However, reports have stated that project could cost between $20 million and $40 million.