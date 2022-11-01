A blessing was held on Sunday at the site of the crash along Shakespeare Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are asking for any witnesses who may have seen a vehicle "driving at speed" before a fatal crash on Bluff Hill in Napier on Saturday night to come forward.

An overloaded car with nine occupants flipped after hitting a parked vehicle on Shakespeare Rd about 11.50pm. One person was killed and five were badly injured.

As of today, one woman in her 20s was in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital, a teenage boy was in a serious condition in intensive care in Wellington Hospital, and a teenage girl was in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Two others who were in hospital on Monday have since been discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses relating to the crash.

"We are particularly interested in any information about a vehicle driving at speed between Hitchins Ave, Onekawa, and the town centre of Napier around 11.45pm," police said.

An officer looking at the scene on Sunday, the day after the crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have not laid any charges at this stage and had earlier said the driver was "assisting police with inquiries".

A witness told Hawke's Bay Today they heard a car roaring up the hill along Shakespeare Rd before the loud crash.

The witness said both vehicles - including the empty parked vehicle - were wrecked and debris was everywhere after the crash.

She said emergency services were quickly on the scene.

Police evidence markings in Shakespeare Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

"One police officer and a bystander were trying to break the glass to get into the car, as there were people stuck inside."

She said a lot of people had gathered around the crash site, including 20 or 30 mainly young people, just moments after the crash.

The witness said a lot of yelling and tension appeared to be aimed at the driver of the overturned vehicle, which had come to rest on its side.

• If you have information contact police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update My Report', referencing file number 221030/4016.