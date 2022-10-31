Voyager 2022 media awards
60-year-old IronMāori ambassador's journey from diabetes diagnosis

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Albie Hawea, 60, decided to change his lifestyle after his diabetes diagnosis and has since done two full IronMan events, four marathons and several multisport challenges. Photo / IronMāori

A diabetes diagnosis a decade ago signalled the start of a health journey that saved the life of IronMāori ambassador Albie Hawea.

The 60-year-old Hastings man has taken his experience through two full IronMan events,

