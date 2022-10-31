Albie Hawea, 60, decided to change his lifestyle after his diabetes diagnosis and has since done two full IronMan events, four marathons and several multisport challenges. Photo / IronMāori

A diabetes diagnosis a decade ago signalled the start of a health journey that saved the life of IronMāori ambassador Albie Hawea.

The 60-year-old Hastings man has taken his experience through two full IronMan events, four marathons and countless multisport challenges to help inspire others for their own health and wellbeing.

He became a regular of the IronMāori event in 2011, when he did a team half event with his wife and son.

The following year he finished his first solo half event and in 2016, he took on the full IronMan challenge for the first time, narrowly missing the midnight time limit by two minutes.

He was finally able to cross the finish line inside the time limit only two years later, in 2018.

He now helps a group of newcomers prepare with weekly bike rides alongside fellow ambassador Norman Apirana, who runs swimming sessions.

"I love IronMāori's kaupapa of helping people achieve their goals and prioritising their health and wellness," Hawea said.

"No alcohol, no drugs. It's about whānau involving all, our tamariki, rangatahi, mātua, whāea, and our kaumātua. It is for all cultures."

He has brought his entire family on board with IronMāori, with his daughter, sister, nieces, nephews, and even the grandchildren joining in.

"Every time I do an IronMāori I run across the finish line with them and put the medal on my youngest one. So we're teaching the mokos too and getting them involved."

Albie Hawea doing the 2018 Iron Māori Duathlon. He has got his whānau involved and helps newcomers prepare for the event with weekly bike rides as an IronMāori ambassador. Photo / IronMāori

He said being open about having diabetes has given others confidence to kōrero more about the condition.

"If it wasn't for IronMāori, I'd probably be in a different situation with my diabetes," he said.

"Having diabetes opens the door for people to talk about it. A lot of people ask why I am doing this? One day I won't be able to, and I don't want to have any regrets."

ACC has partnered with IronMāori since 2018 through the SportSmart programme.

Tumu Pae Ora (chief Māori and equity officer) Michelle Murray has competed in IronMāori on several occasions and will be one of the ACC staff involved in the upcoming events.

She said IronMāori was integral to ensuring Māori are aware of all the support they are entitled to access following an injury.

"We believe in IronMāori's kaupapa and we want to tautoko (support) whānau to live well. Mauri tū mauri ora (an active soul is a healthy soul)," Murray said.

About 3000 people are expected to take part in the quarter and half IronMāori events, which will return to Napier on Saturday, November 5.

The half event consists of a 2km swim, 90km cycle and 21km run, while the quarter event is made up of a 1km, 45km cycle and 10.5km run.

Rongoā Māori (traditional Māori healing) practitioners and physiotherapy services will also be available at the event.

The IronMāori Toa full event, a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run, will take place on December 3.