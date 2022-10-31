Concert programme reflects on life's events

Octavius, pictured at their last concert, just a few months ago. Photo / Supplied

For the concert Memories, staged by Octavius choir, the programme has been chosen to evoke reflection on events both large and small in our lives - from world wars to personal moments.

It includes songs based on poems by Wilfred Owen and Christina Rosetti, along with two movements from Faure's much-loved Requiem and well-known pieces by contemporary composers Eric Whittaker, New Zealand's David Hamilton, and John Rutter.

Highlights also include solos by two of the choir's founding singers - soprano Kerry Tattersall will sing the beautiful Dido's Lament by Purcell, and bass Richard Harris will present Fear no More the Heat o' the Sun from Shakespeare's play Cymbeline.

A very topical and poignant item included in the programme is John Rutter's Prayer for Ukraine, composed earlier this year in response to the war and made available free-of-charge to choirs throughout the world.

Octavius is a small choir based in Napier which performs music from almost every genre.

The group has gained a big reputation and an enthusiastic following. Octavius gave its first concert in November 2017 at All Saint's Church, Taradale, and since then have regularly performed there and at other venues.

Highlights of their performances include collaborating with Iona College to present a variety show in the Blyth Centre at the school, and a concert in the Waiapu Cathedral in 2020 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth.

Octavius often sings Christmas carols for patients and their families at Cranford Hospice and for U3A groups and businesses, and has performed at Mangapapa Hotel.

Their most recent concert, in Taradale's All Saint's Church hall, attracted a audience of more than 100 people, all squeezed into the small venue. Octavius is led by Anthony Tattersall, who also directs the Waiapu Cathedral adult and young people's choirs, the Cathedral Strings orchestra, and plays the organ in the cathedral for Sunday services.

Tattersall says that music is his love and his hobby, which he fits in (somehow) around his full-time job.

The Details:

What: Memories: A concert by Octavius choir

When: Sunday, November 13th at 2pm

Where: Waiapu Cathedral, Browning Street, Napier