Shake-up to lifeguard patrols in Napier: Beach patrols move to Ahuriri

There will be lifeguards patrolling the popular swimming beach along Hardinge Rd in Ahuriri this summer. Photo / Warren Buckland

There will be lifeguards patrolling the popular swimming beach along Hardinge Rd in Ahuriri this summer. Photo / Warren Buckland

A major shake-up to lifeguard patrols at Napier beaches will see patrols shifted to Ahuriri this summer.

Pacific Surf Life Saving Club has long based its summer patrols off Marine Parade but low numbers of swimmers combined with serious safety concerns of people swimming in that area have led to a change.

Lifeguards will shift patrols to Ahuriri and have a tower based in front of the Harbour View Motel, with flags located on Hardinge Rd Beach between Perfume Point and Hot Chick eatery.

Lifeguards will also patrol the beach fronts from Perfume Point to Port Beach from December until March.

The move comes after a report carried out by Surf Life Saving New Zealand earlier this year signalled a need for surf lifeguard patrols at Ahuriri.

It also found there was no need for patrols at Marine Parade due to extremely low numbers of beach users over the summer period.

Surf Life Saving NZ’s Dr Mick Kearney said the change was a good outcome for locals and visitors.

“This is a great initiative and benefits everyone involved as there will be increased safety measures at some of Napier’s busiest swimming locations all through summer,” Kearney said.

Napier City Council acting chief executive Richard Munneke said the move made a lot of sense.

“‘It makes sense for lifeguards to go where the people are,” he said.

“Marine Parade beach is completely unsafe for swimming.

“It is really important the Napier community helps spread the word to visitors that may not be aware of the dangers: stay well away from the water at Marine Parade.”

Surf lifeguards will start weekend patrols on Saturday, December 3 and run until Sunday, March 5.

Council-funded weekday lifeguards will also patrol Ahuriri over the school holiday period from December 19 to January 27.

Napier City Council has recently installed permanent water safety signage along the 11km stretch of Marine Parade, telling beachgoers of the dangers and risks of the Marine Parade beach.