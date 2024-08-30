Craig Little Mayor of Wairoa talks to reporter Doug Laing about the roading problems in the area.

The temporary bridge over the Waikare River on State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa is to be closed for two nights for the replacement of its decking.

The temporary Bridge over the Waikare River in use for the first time in May last year, in a blessing and ceremony marking a major point in the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery - the opening of the highway to Napier-Wairoa traffic for the first time in three months. Photo / NZME

National highways management agency NZTA Waka Kotahi says the Bailey bridge, opened in May last year in place of an 82-year-old bridge that was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle three months earlier, will be closed to all traffic on the nights of September 30 and October 1.

The closures will be from 9pm to 5am each night, with no viable detour, and the NZTA promises the work will be completed 5am on October 2.

A statement said Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) crews will be replacing the existing panels with new ones.