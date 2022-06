The road has been closed. Generic photo. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 has been closed north of Napier near Tangoio after a container fell off a truck.

The incident happened about 1pm on Monday near the intersection with Tangoio Settlement Rd.

There were no injuries.

The road has since been closed to allow the container to be uplifted.

The road is expected to remain closed until around 4.30pm.

No diversions are possible and motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.