Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Hawke's Bay

The Tukituki trail in Central Hawke's Bay as thunder clouds built on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning for Hawke's Bay.

The warning was received at 3.08pm and was valid until 3.52pm.

At 2.52 pm, its weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Maraekakaho and Poukawa.

The severe thunderstorms were initially moving towards the east, and were expected in Hastings about 3.22pm and Havelock North and Ocean Beach by 3.52pm.

Parts of Hawke's Bay were this afternoon experiencing heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, amid a day where the region had some of the warmest temperatures in New Zealand.

Just before 2.50pm, Hastings had the highest temperature among cities and towns at 28.8 degrees Celsius, having a short while earlier peaked at 29.2C, according to the website of national weather agency MetService.

But heavy rain was reported just a few kilometres to the southwest in the vicinity of Roy's Hill and dark clouds were looming from the south.

A forecast for the region updated at 1.40pm said that while conditions were expected to be mainly fine, it was also expected there would be "a few showers, mainly about the ranges and south of Hastings, some heavy", with possible "thunderstorms and downpours", and with northwesterlies.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan told Hawke's Bay there had been "a fair bit of thunderstorm activity" in Central Hawke's Bay and there "a couple of cells" just west of Napier and Hastings.

Weather in the coastal areas of Napier had gone from a near cloudless sky to some rain within about 10 minutes.

There could be some brief periods of heavy rain in some areas, Corrigan said. He expected there would be a slight drop in temperatures as cloud passed over, but the forecast highs of over 30deg could still be reached.