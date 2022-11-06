Owner of Marewa Bargain Mart, Raphelle Renall, with Steve Morris and Lockie the dog, outside the front of her store, which was crashed into on Saturday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A driver who crashed through the front of a Napier store early on Saturday morning was lucky nobody was hurt, on a weekend where three people were seriously injured in separate crashes across Hawke's Bay.

A police spokeswoman said police were advised a truck had rolled on State Highway 2, between Te Kahu Road and Mohaka Township Road, Mohaka, and partially blocked the road, on Friday night.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John attended the scene at 7.18pm and assessed and treated two people; one in a serious condition, who was transported to Hawke's Bay hospital, and one in a minor condition, who was treated at the scene.

The police spokeswoman said police were advised that a truck had rolled on Kereru Road, Hastings, between Big Hill Road and Duff Road, at 7.35pm on Friday night.

The St John spokesperson said St John assessed and treated one person with serious injuries who was airlifted to Wellington hospital.

The road was blocked, but reopened at 9.35pm.

The police spokeswoman said a car collided with chain fencing at a park near the intersection of Margate Avenue and Chatham Road, Flaxmere, at 8.15pm on Friday night.

The St John spokesperson said St John transported one person with serious injuries to Hawke's Bay hospital.

Owner of Marewa Bargain Mart, Raphelle Renall, said she was thankful nobody was injured when a car crashed through the front of her store on Kennedy Rd early on Saturday morning.

The police spokeswoman said police were advised at 4.05am on Saturday that a car had crashed at the Marewa Bargain Mart store.

The spokeswoman said an ambulance was not required and the crash appeared to have been accidental, not a deliberate act.

Shortly after the Marewa Bargain Mart incident, which ended without injury, three other weekend crashes engendered serious injuries. Photo / Supplied

Renall said her and her daughter were woken up by a knock from police, who had come to tell them what happened.

She said the front counter of the store was right near where the car had hit, and she was glad the incident hadn't happened while the store was open with people around.

"If our staff were here, they could have been paralysed. Glass flying through the air could have cut a customer's neck," she said.

"It could have been a lot worse."

She said she hurt herself badly on broken glass while cleaning up the store in the morning and had to be taken to the city medical centre.

"I walked backwards and ripped my arm open," Renall said.

She said she doesn't know yet how much it will cost to repair the front, but she expects it to be expensive with the cost of building materials at the moment.

Despite everything, she still aims to have the store open for business on Monday.

Emergency services also attended a single car crash on State Highway 2 at Tutira, Hastings at about 10am on Saturday, in which police were advised one person had moderate injuries.

The police spokeswoman said the incident was between McIntyres Access Road and Waikouau Road.

The St John spokesperson said a helicopter transported one person with moderate injuries to Hawke's Bay hospital.

Finally, emergency services attended an incident where a car had collided with a barrier on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Westshore, Napier, at about 12.50am.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended, but there were no injuries.