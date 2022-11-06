Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Several crashes in Hawke's Bay end in serious injuries and property damage over weekend

James Pocock
4 mins to read
Owner of Marewa Bargain Mart, Raphelle Renall, with Steve Morris and Lockie the dog, outside the front of her store, which was crashed into on Saturday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A driver who crashed through the front of a Napier store early on Saturday morning was lucky nobody was hurt, on a weekend where three people were seriously injured in separate crashes across Hawke's Bay.

