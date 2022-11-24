Seven-year-old Hastings cricketer makes debut catch at Mclean Park

Seven-year-old Henry Pointer makes the biggest catch of his life in front of Mclean Park cricket fans. Photo / Supplied

Seven-year-old Henry Pointer makes the biggest catch of his life in front of Mclean Park cricket fans. Photo / Supplied

Although the rain put a damper on the McLean Park T20 for many, one young Hastings Cricketer had a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Seven-year-old Henry Pointer scored the opportunity to meet some of his cricket heroes on the pitch at the Black Caps v India match at Napiers McLean Park.

The Maraekakaho School student won the ANZ Coin Toss experience and joined team captains Tim Southee and Hardik Pandya for the pre-match toss to determine who would bat or bowl first.

India’s captain Hardik Pandya and New Zealand captain Tim Southee with ANZ coin toss winner Henry Pointer. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand won the coin toss and chose to bat first, and Henry said “they smacked lots of sixes and fours.”

The young cricketer said it was a “really awesome” experience.

“I got to get the teams’ signatures and give the coin to Tim Southee,” Henry said.

While warming up, Henry got to play catches with his favourite Black Cap, Devon Conway.

“Devon is my favourite player, because he is a wicket-keeper like me,” Henery said.

The seven-year-old was impressed with the wicket-keeper’s throwing skills.

“It was fun; Devon throws good catches,” he said.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Blair Tickner with ANZ coin toss winner Henry Pointer. Photo / Supplied

Conway also gave Henry some special advice, telling him to keep his legs bent and his hands out as wide as they could go.

Excitedly, Henry took many photos with the players and watched the team warm up.

“They were kicking balls around, passing rugby balls, and practicing catching with baseball gloves. They were doing it all to warm up for their game.”

Henry was interviewed by one of the commentators in front of the whole crowd.

He was asked about his own game, and then was asked to step into the Black Caps’ shoes and make a catch - and make that catch he did.

Nicola, Henry’s mum, said, “The crowd cheered really loud when he caught the ball.

“One of the Black Caps gave him one of their cricket balls to keep; it was all roughed up.”

ANZ coin toss winner Henry Pointer is interviewed by New Zealand Cricket. Photo / Supplied

He thoroughly enjoyed the game and was happy that the Black Caps made it through batting before the match got rained off.

Henry only started playing cricket at his school last year; after playing backyard cricket with his family, he decided to give the school team a go.

“I like batting, wicket-keeping, bowling, and fielding – I like it all,” he said.

ANZ Bank New Zealand head of sponsorship Sarah Rogan said ANZ is proud to give young fans like Henry a chance to stand alongside their heroes and participate in the pre-match custom.

“Sport is such an important part of a child’s wellbeing, both mentally and physically. We hope that by experiencing the magic of standing centre-pitch, these kids feel inspired to give it their best at their own training and games,” Rogan said.

ANZ has been a sponsor of New Zealand Cricket for more than two decades, and the ANZ Coin Toss experience has been a key part of that.

She said ANZ hope this experience inspires the next generation of Black Caps and White Ferns to follow their dreams.

Applications for the opportunity to participate in the ANZ Coin Toss experience are still open. Apply via www.anzcricketworld.co.nz.