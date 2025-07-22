Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Setback for large Havelock North subdivision plan; council opposes inclusion in key document

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

The Middle Rd land in Havelock North and (inset) the potential layout for a future subdivision. Photo / NZME

The Middle Rd land in Havelock North and (inset) the potential layout for a future subdivision. Photo / NZME

Plans for hundreds of future homes in a large subdivision on the edge of Havelock North have received a major setback.

On Tuesday, following much debate, Hastings District Council voted (eight votes to five) to exclude a 53ha site on Middle Rd from a key planning document for future housing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save