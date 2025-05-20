Part of a large site off Middle Rd, Havelock North, that an independent panel recommends be earmarked for future housing. Photo / NZME
More sites should be earmarked for future housing around the wider Napier-Hastings area, an independent panel has recommended.
That panel has suggested two additional sites (totalling 63ha) with capacity for hundreds of new homes be added to a key planning document, called the Hastings-Napier Future Development Strategy (FDS).
Simply put,the FDS identifies large sites for housing and industrial growth around Napier, Hastings and Havelock North that can be developed over the next 30 years.
Formulating the FDS has been a major focus for the three participating councils – Hastings, Napier and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council – and the strategy will be finalised next month.
The land is currently zoned Plains Production, which protects fertile soils from being developed. Concerns have been raised about protecting that land from development, which led to it being excluded from the initial draft FDS in November.
The independent panel, in recommending the site be reinstated, said it would help provide “sufficient residential capacity” to meet medium to long-term housing demand.
CDL owns “a substantial percentage of the landholdings“ across that site, a report read.
Other landowners also own properties in that 52ha area.
The independent panel has now supported keeping it in the FDS.
However, a joint council committee met on Monday and went against that advice. The committee recommended the site be excluded from the FDS because it has “a significant flooding risk” and “is not required” for housing demand.
A final decision will be made in June, but that recommendation could result in it being removed entirely from the FDS.
The site flooded in 2020 and 2023, although reports suggest flood mitigation works could be carried out.
Ex-Te Mata Mushrooms site
A group, Vermont St Partners No 4, asked the independent panel to add the former Te Mata Mushrooms site on Brookvale Rd, Havelock North, to the FDS as a residential development area.
It would pave the way for the sprawling site to become a residential addition to Havelock North, with room for plenty of homes.
However, the independent panel has not recommended its inclusion in the FDS as a residential development area.
Next steps
Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will meet in late June and make a final decision on the make-up of the FDS, taking into account recommendations from the panel and the committee.
All three councils will need to sign off on the final FDS document for it to be adopted.
If a site is included in the final FDS document, it will be a big win for the respective developer or landowner who put a given site forward.
