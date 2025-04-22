CDL owns “a substantial percentage of the landholdings“ between those two roads across a 52-hectare area, a CDL report said.
Other landowners also own properties in that 52ha area.
“CDL Land NZ LTD is considering the applicability of subdividing and developing all, or part [thereof], 18 parcels located within the [52ha] area bounded by Te Aute Rd, Middle Rd, and Gilpin Rd on the western edge of Havelock North,” a CDL report said.
CDL Land has since made multiple submissions to an independent panel to have the land reinstated in the strategy.
“CDL considers that not only is there an absence of quantifiable evidence to justify the reasons for removal, but that the original assessment by the [technical advisory group] supports [the area] being included,” a CDL submission said.
The land is zoned Plains Production, which protects fertile soils from being developed.
Council officers have also submitted to the independent panel in support of the land being reinstated in the FDS.
“While it is recognised that the soil values are listed as LUC 2 [highly productive soil], additional advice was sourced by the technical advisory group as to the actual productivity of the land,” a report from council officers said.
“Advice was obtained from Agfirst ... which indicated that due to the high susceptibility to flooding and high water table, the opportunity to utilise the land productively was compromised and the ability to use the land for cropping purposes was limited.
“There has not been information received that provides an alternative viewpoint to the AgFirst analysis, and many of the submissions support the difficulties for using the land for productive land-based purposes.”
Next steps for the project
The FDS independent panel will release a highly anticipated report on May 9, with its recommendations for possible additions to the strategy.
Three partnering councils — Hastings, Napier and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council — will then make a final call in June about what land will be included in the FDS, after considering that report.
If the site in question (known as HN3a and HN3b) is added back into the FDS, it will mark a victory for CDL’s subdivision plans.
Meanwhile, a drainage reserve is currently being constructed on part of that land to support the neighbouring Iona subdivision.
CDL Land is a subsidiary of NZX-listed CDL Investments NZ Ltd, which is over half overseas-owned.
CDL Land previously completed the 63-lot Brookfield Estate subdivision on Whakatomo Place in Havelock North, which it developed between 2012 and 2016.
