Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ryman vows to open James Wattie retirement village by September, despite building issues

By Shannon Johnstone
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Construction slow due to Covid-19 red tape. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Residents of a new $100 million retirement village in Havelock North have been told they will be compensated if building issues delay their move-in dates.

Ryman Healthcare and Hastings District Council say discussions about the James Wattie Havelock North retirement village on Te Aute Rd are ongoing.

Work on some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today