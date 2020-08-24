Work on some parts of the Ryman Healthcare retirement village has re-started following the issue of notices to fix. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ryman was told to have this fixed by August 10.

This followed a first notice to fix issued by the council on June 26 which identified 12 issues which did not meet Building Act requirements following a visit on June 22 by council Building Control Officers.

This included trenches dug which undermined foundations and various issues with the brick work.

The notice was required to be complied with by July 26.

Hastings District Council group manager planning and regulatory services John O'Shaughnessy said "Ryman Healthcare has completed some remedial work; however, council is continuing to work through other issues that need to be remediated."

Ryman Healthcare corporate affairs manager David King said it had made progress in some areas and is currently talking to the council about what else is required.

"As with all building projects issues arise for a number of reasons, ranging from human error to design issues and things outside our control like weather and Covid-19.

"We are working with the council to resolve all the issues raised, because ultimately the council has the sign off."

Work began on the village, which will be home to more than 300 residents, earlier this year.

King said Ryman was still planning to move the first residents into their townhouses on September 21. It had told residents should there be a delay they will be compensated.

About 40 residents had a socially-distanced walk through the site on Sunday.

The council had no further comment to make.