As the Havelock North James Wattie Village officially opens, one of its very first residents to move in carved out a career with its namesake at Wattie’s.

Almost 200 village residents joined Wattie family members, representatives of Ngāti Kahungunu, Ryman Healthcare team members and special guests at a celebration to officially open James Wattie Retirement Village in Havelock North last Wednesday.

Barry Jones worked for Wattie’s for over 30 years and started as an office junior at 20, before he worked up through the ranks to group product manager.

He was one of dozens of people who suggested James Wattie as a name for the village when Ryman first announced it was building.

“My wife Mary and I were tickled pink when we found out James Wattie was going to be the name of the village,” Jones said.