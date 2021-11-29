Set designer brings the savannah to Havelock North Intermediate

Set designer Walt Rutgers with director Samantha Grant-Smith along with some of the costumed Lion King Jr cast. Photo / Paul Taylor

Audiences in the Havelock North Intermediate School hall will feel the love put into the school production.

The carefully crafted Lion King Jr set was created by set builder Walt Rutgers.

He has experience working on the Lindisfarne College and Woodford House Lion King Jr production in 2016.

The production will use most of the animal masks and costumes Rutgers made for the 2016 production.

Director Samantha Grant-Smith said giraffe and zebra heads are among the incredible masks Rutgers has crafted.

"Walt Rutgers is the amazing creator, who has helped transform the school hall, and also created some amazing animal costumes including a Pumba creation worn by a Year 7, Max Reitberg," she said.

HNI music director Mary McHattie said the Lion King requires masks and costumes to have the effect on audiences it does.

Set designer Walt Rutgers with Year 7 student Max Reitburg, wearing his Pumba costume creation. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The masks he had created are absolutely stunning and the whole cast has been buzzing since they put them on. Walt's commitment to musical theatre is truly valued. He is one of the unsung heroes that we need to acknowledge and celebrate," she said.

Rutgers also recreated Pride Rock, Scar's Cave and a baobab tree along, with stage wings and a backdrop to bring the savannah to school for three nights.

The show involves a cast of about 50 Years 7 and 8 students.

It will run for three nights at 7pm, from Wednesday-Friday, December 1-3.