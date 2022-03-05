Serious injuries and extensive property damage from aggravated burglary in Taradale

A reported aggravated burglary at a residential address in Taradale early Saturday morning ended with extensive damage to property and two people injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

A reported aggravated burglary at a residential address in Taradale early Saturday morning ended with extensive damage to property and two people injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person left with serious injuries following an aggravated burglary in Taradale is in a stable condition in hospital.

A police spokesperson said they were called following a report of an aggravated burglary on Murphy Rd about 3.25am on Saturday.

The spokesperson said the property and a vehicle parked there also sustained extensive damage during the incident and a dog was struck, but was not seriously harmed.

A St John spokesperson said two patients were assessed and treated, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, who were both transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The police spokesperson said the patient who was in a serious condition remains in a stable condition, while the other was treated for their injuries and is recovering at home.

"Initial enquiries lead Police to believe this was a targeted incident, and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police enquiries to locate the individuals involved are ongoing and police are urging anyone who has information on the incident or those involved to come forward and get in touch.

"Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220305/3057. You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."