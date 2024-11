Two people, one in a serious condition and one moderate, were taken to hospital.

One person is seriously injured after a quad bike crash on private property near Taradale.

The crash was reported near Springfield Road about 12.40pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager to the scene.

Two people, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, a St John spokesperson said.