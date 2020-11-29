Emergency Services are at the scene of a second serious crash in Hawke's Bay on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Omahu Road, Hastings.

The crash occurred at 10.15am near the Omahu Rd and State Highway 2 roundabout.

A police spokesperson said emergency services had just arrived and were assessing the situation.

Injuries were not yet known, but at least one person was out of one of the trucks.

The accident followed a serious 6.16am crash on SH2.

Two people have been flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital and State Highway 2 between Napier and Mohaka is down to one lane the accident.

Police and emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash near Te Kahu Rd at 6.16am where one person was trapped after a light truck had left the road.

Two patients, one with serious injuries, the other with moderate injuries, were flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital by rescue helicopter.

The road was closed near Te Kahu Rd from 7.35am, as one lane was blocked.

As of 8am the southbound lane had been opened to traffic.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route, with a detour via Mohaka Township Rd, and are warned to expect delays in the area.