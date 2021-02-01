Second Pick the Bay event to be held next week for job seekers

The first event was held in November 2020. Photo / Supplied

The Pick the Bay expo which drew more than 500 people last November is returning for the second time in February, aiming to draw workers to an industry struggling with labour shortages.

The expo is a drop-in session for job seekers to gather information about jobs in the horticulture and viticulture industry.

It is being held as with the picking season under way, the sector urgently needs more workers to fill picking, packing and processing jobs.

There will be 30 employers from Hastings, Napier and Central Hawke's Bay present, as well as EIT and other education providers to provide training advice and He Poutama Rangatahi providers giving information about pastoral care.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that there are jobs at risk if fruit is not picked from February onwards.

"More than 8000 local people are permanently employed in Hawke's Bay in and around the horticulture and viticulture sectors, from packhouses to the port.

"However, these jobs are at risk if the fruit is not picked from February onwards.

"Our horticulture and viticulture industries are extremely valuable to our region, contributing around $1 billion to our economy, so helping with the seasonal labour shortage is a top priority of all us."

NZ Apples & Pears capability development manager Erin Simpson said the response the industry had from the last expo helped to change the perception of what careers were available in the horticulture sector which was moving towards new and innovative ways of producing, packing and distributing produce.

"Being able to show people from different industries, students and those seeking a career change what opportunities exist is a big part of the strategy we have for our future.

"New Zealand Apples & Pears is committed to ensuring our communities, whānau and rangatahi can share in the growth and success of our industry, and events like Pick the Bay help us to share what we are doing and how to be part of it."

Hawke's Bay Fruit Growers Association president Richard Pentreath said there are a variety of roles available, including "hundreds" of permanent roles from orchard cadets to senior management.

Physically able people "can earn excellent rates of pay" and those less physically able can do a variety of roles in the orchard and packhouse.

"For example, those with an eye for detail enjoy quality control work and those who enjoy working with machinery can drive tractors and forklifts.

"There is work on platforms and on the ground – it's not all hard labour on ladders."

"There is literally something for everyone and most companies are offering free training and education thanks to the government support that has been made available."

Pick the Bay is being held at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on Wednesday, February 10, from 12-2pm and 4-6pm.