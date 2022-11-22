Second booster push as Covid-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay continue to rise

Large gatherings, such as the recent Six60 concert at McLean Park, are places where the risk of Covid transmission is higher. Photo/ Paul Taylor

Large gatherings, such as the recent Six60 concert at McLean Park, are places where the risk of Covid transmission is higher. Photo/ Paul Taylor

Don’t get complacent about Covid-19.

That’s the message coming out of Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Maui, as positive cases in Hawke’s Bay continue to rise, a number of them reinfections.

As of this morning, 155 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the region over the past 24 hours, among a total of 655 active cases. There were also two Covid-related deaths in Hawke’s Bay in the past seven-day reporting period.

Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Maui, formerly the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board, is not seeking to alarm people about the increasing risk of infection or reinfection, but they do want them to take the appropriate precautions.

“Everyone is encouraged to stay up-to-date with their recommended vaccinations to protect from the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation or death from Covid-19,” Covid spokeswoman Chris McKenna said.

“For everyone aged 16-plus, a booster is the best way to protect you and your whānau from becoming severely ill even if you’ve already had Covid-19, because you can catch Covid-19 more than once.

“A second booster is recommended for those at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19. Last week, the eligible age for a second booster for Māori and Pacific people was lowered to 40 years and over to provide additional protection against serious illness from Covid-19.

“Second boosters continue to be available for everyone over 50 years old and are to be given at least six months after their first booster and at least three months after any Covid-19 infection.’’

Fourteen people across the region are in hospital with Covid symptoms, as office Christmas parties, holidays and community festivals begin in earnest.

The recent Six60 concert at McLean Park represented a big local gathering of 15,000 people, while cruise ships are continuing to berth in Napier.

All of which brings a greater chance of Covid transmission.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said today that a “swarm” of Covid variants is crossing the country, with the national average of daily positive cases sitting at about 3500.

Baker added that with widespread mandates no longer in place, personal responsibility was the key to ensuring Covid infections were not passed on.

McKenna said Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Maui wanted to remind people that boosters can still be obtained at walk-in sites and drive-throughs, or that they can search for clinics online to book a further jab or call the national vaccination hotline.