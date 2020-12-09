Search to find armed offender after attempted theft in Camberley

Police were notified of an attempted theft at 11:29am in Camberley. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three Hastings schools were in lockdown following an attempted armed theft in Camberley.

Police were notified of an attempted theft in Camberley at 11.29am on Thursday and were conducting area searches to locate the person involved in the theft.

A police spokesperson said there were cordons around the area of the Kiwi Street Foodmarket and three schools had been in lockdown, but have since been stood down.

Spokespeople for Heretaunga Intermediate and Camberley School confirmed they had been in lockdown.

Heretaunga Intermediate said on Facebook the lockdown had been lifted at around 12.40.

Police said no arrests have been made.

MORE TO COME