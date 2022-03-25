Armed police in Tamatea early this afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police in Napier were understood to be late this afternoon still seeking a possibly armed person in relation to an alleged domestic assault in suburban Tamatea.

The alert started about 1pm when police were told of the incident at an address in the suburb.

The alleged offender had left the scene on foot, possibly with a firearm, police media staff said.

A kindergarten and up to four schools went into lockdown, as armed police converged on the area from Napier and Hastings.

Tamatea Kindergarten, off Norfolk St and a short distance from the Tamatea shopping centre, had advised through social media: "We are currently in lockdown. The children are all safe with us and being well taken care of. Please do not come to the kindergarten until we give you the all-clear."

Tamatea Intermediate, in Freyberg Ave, announced on social media the lockdown had been lifted about 2.35pm, soon after several police staff relocated from Coventry Ave to Tamatea Dr and to take a person into custody.

Media staff said an hour later that was not related to the incident, and that that person was wanted on an unrelated matter, while separately a caller's report of a person possibly loading a firearm into a vehicle was resolved with location of the vehicle and the revelation the item was a camera.