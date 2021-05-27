School challenge unmasked

Ben Hyland, Havelock North Intermediate, with his winning mask.

Schools Mask Making Challenge 2021

Havelock Intermediate school, winner of the School Shop Overall School prize

Some junior mask competition winners are (from left) Claudine Meerlo, Meerlo Creations — Greenmeadows School, winner year 5-6, George Fisher, home-school, winner year 3-4 and Georgia Huang, Meerlo Creations — Taradale Primary School, highly commended, year 3-4.

by Brenda Vowden

brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz

A mask making competition for Napier and Hastings schoolchildren has culminated in an award ceremony and exhibition at the Hastings Community Art Centre.

Masks were made from recycled materials or natural fibres and were judged in school year groups, including those home schooled and from after school craft group run by Meerlo Creations. Place-getters won gift packs from The School Shop.

"What a fantastic night we had at the opening and prize giving. There was a good turnout of parents, children and staff who were greeted at the door by masked beauties in evening wear and the children all received a lucky dip as they went in," says organiser Laurel Judd.

Laurel says people attending were surprised and loved the appearance of the lounge lizard in full masked costume, which was part of her WOW finalist entry in 2018.

Prizes were donated by The School Shop and the evening was sponsored by Dougan Larkworthy Team Architects, Gardiner Knobloch Accountants and Architecture HDT. At the end of the award ceremony the audience were invited upstairs to view all 220 mask.

"They look amazing and a credit to the creative talents of our school children under the guidance of their amazing teachers," Laurel says.

Mask challenge winners

Years 3&4

Winner - George Fisher, home school

Runner Up - Maggie Harper, Havelock North Primary School

Highly Commended - Georgia Huang, Meerlo Creations from Taradale Primary School

Years 5&6

Winner - Claudine Meerlo, Meerlo Creations from Greenmeadows School

Runner Up - Tilly Jones, Clive School

Highly Commended - Mikayla Frazerhurst, Frimley Primary School

Years 7&8

Winner - Ben Hyland, Havelock North Intermediate

Runner Up - Emma Wharerau, Hastings Intermediate

Highly commended - Lydia Burns, Woodford House

School Shop School Award

Special commendation, Woodford House, Bledisloe Primary and Meerlo Creations — afterschool and mixed schools group.

Winner — Havelock North Intermediate School

Winner of the Supreme Award

Ben Hyland from Havelock North Intermediate

"The mask is South African. It was inspired by the people I grew up with in the townships surrounding Durban. People who were happy, musical and who actively enjoyed life."

■ The masks will be on display upstairs at the Hastings Community Arts Centre, Russell St, until midday, Saturday, June 5 (not open Sundays).