Scandinavian Club donates plaque to Gallery of History

Members of the Scandinavian Club with Nancy Wadsworth after donating a plaque commemorating the Danish Queen's visit in 1985.

Members of the Scandinavian Society donated a ceramic plaque commemorating the visit of Denmark's Queen to Dannevirke in 1985 to the Gallery of History on Monday October 5.

The plaque features the Queen with crown reaching across the Pacific towards the four stars representing the Southern Cross, the work of ceramic artist Pamela Webster from Auckland.

The plaque was brought about by New Zealand journalist Wayne Brittenden who, seeing it in the exhibition in Copenhagen, felt it belonged in Dannevirke and approached the district council to buy it.

Helped by donations from the Scandinavian Society and other locals the council bought it for $1200 and Brittenden brought it back from Denmark in 1988, presenting it to district manager Glen Innes.

It then resided on display in the council building and visitor centre until inexplicably it disappeared.

Recent inquiries from Scandinavian Society president Bill Gundersen as to its whereabouts set Joy Kopa (TDC records and information manager) hunting and she found it in the back of the safe at the Visitor Centre.

At this point it was given to the society which thought the best and safest place for it would be the Gallery of History where it could be displayed. Gallery president Nancy Wadsworth was delighted to receive it and said the plaque will have pride of place in the Scandinavian Room.

In addition other memorabilia presented by visitors to the Scandinavian Society over many years were also presented on Monday and will enhance the exhibits.

Bill Gundersen says none of his society's members are getting any younger and he is pleased the plaque is "going to a forever home".