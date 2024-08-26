“There’s a heap of work so I’m sure I’m not going to get bored in the next 20 to 30 odd years.”

Whitelock grew up on a dairy farm in Linton on the Manawatū Plains before heading south to forge a successful rugby career for the Crusaders and his country.

It’s been a busy year in all sorts of ways for the 35-year-old Whitelock, who finished his 153-cap All Blacks career in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris last October, before playing a season for French club side Pau.

Sam Whitelock says he's retired from rugby, but still wants to be involved in some form. Photo / Photosport

He’s also released his autobiography, ‘View From The Second Row’ just in time for Father’s Day, although writing a book wasn’t something he was initially sold on.

“It wasn’t until I talked to Wayne Smith and he said, look, this is the easiest way to pass on your career to not only people and friends you care about, but your kids and grandkids, and that was probably the defining moment.

“I went from not wanting a bar of it to ok, actually, let’s have a look at what it involves.

“The most challenging bit of writing the book was probably the same as my playing career; the last couple of years with the All Blacks and the talk around coaches and performances that hadn’t gone the way we wanted and expected.

“I really enjoyed some of the family stuff and some of the stories that I had forgotten about that my brothers started to reminisce about, and it was nice to put some of those moments in the book.”

Whitelock is coy when asked if former coach Scott Robertson picked up the phone to him when the All Blacks’ second-row playing stocks dwindle.

“When you’ve played for your country you’re always going to want to play another one and it doesn’t matter how many you’ve played, there’s always going to be that desire to do that.

“But I’ve definitely retired now, and I haven’t done a lot of training lately, so I’m probably a little bit unfit.

“It’s a hard one as a player. You can hang on too long and your playing form can drop away, but I definitely didn’t want to go down that road, so I thought it would be nice to finish one or two seasons early rather than hang on.”

Whitelock is keen to remain in the game in some capacity, although he’s not completely decided what that looks like.

“We just want to get the kids settled first and go from there.”

Whitelock now joins his long-term All Blacks locking partner Brodie Retallick as a Hawke’s Bay resident and he’s looking forward to catching up and seeing Retallick’s car collection.

“Brodie loves his coffee, I’m still drinking tea. I don’t drink coffee just yet, but we’ll have some fun.

“I’ll go round and have a look at them [the cars] at some stage and he’ll probably want to come up to the farm and get a little bit of steak and some nice lamb chops off me.”