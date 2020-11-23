Safety top of the list for Elske Centre

Tararua Alliance worker Lucy Waretini and Elske Centre programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd stand by the newly installed speed bump on the approach to the Elske Centre.

The safety of people attending the Dannevirke Anglican Church and Elske Centre is ensured following the installation of a speed bump.

Elske Centre programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd said the centre and the Southern Parish of Hawke's Bay are pleased to have Tararua Alliance's leadership team agreeing to sponsor the supply and installation of a speed bump to help keep clients, parishioners, volunteers and staff safe.

Ellingham-Boyd and Rev Jo Crosse worked with Tararua Alliance urban supervisor Jamie Hughes to find the perfect placement of the speed bump.

"This was very generous of Tararua Alliance and Jamie Hughes was very accommodating," Ellingham-Boyd said.

"We really appreciate this support in the community and it will contribute well to the Health and Safety culture that Anglican Care Waiapu have developed and nurtured over the years."