Safety risks prompt council to scupper Napier's resident-made sandpit

Gary Hunt pictured with the sandpit in 2020. Photo / File

The public sandpit at Ahuriri Beach created by resident Gary Hunt has been removed by council due to "a number of safety risks".

The sandpit filled with plastic children's toys was created by the fourth-generation Ahuriri resident in 2019.

"After two years of delightful enjoyment the Napier City Council has removed the Ahuriri Sandpit and proposes to remove the line of rocks," Hunt shared on his Facebook page.

The letter to Hunt from the council notes that the sandpit and rock wall created and maintained by him on Ahuriri Beach reserve land were "without proper consent from council.

"While we acknowledge that these features have been appreciated by users of the reserve area, the decision has been made to remove the play area and rock wall and return the beach to its natural landscape."

On Friday afternoon the sandpit was gone but the rock wall remained.

The letter notes any interference with the landscape or structures on the reserve is prohibited under the Napier City Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2014.

The letter said an assessment highlighted a number of safety risks to the public and "can also reduce the functional use of the beach".

Risks include plastic materials becoming brittle in the sun and small pieces breaking off; plastic pieces being washed into the sea; trip hazards and choking hazards; rubbish and broken glass left in the play area; impeded access to the shoreline and open beach space and risk of rocks dislodging from the wall.

"Council is also mindful that with the recent Covid-19 cases and change to alert level 2, we must reduce the risk transmission wherever possible, and small children are inclined to place toys, like those in the play area, in their mouths."

Hunt could not be reached for comment.

Napier City Council has been contacted for further comment.