Jessi McKenzie, facilities manager with Tararua District Council, holds a broken rope on a piece of equipment at Harvard Playground in Pahiatua.

All of the 13 playgrounds in the Tararua District are undergoing a safety inspection presently, some equipment may be put out of commission while repairs are made.

"Playgrounds, being a prime spot for families to enjoy, need to be safe and fit for purpose," said Jessi McKenzie, facilities manager with Tararua District Council.

"It's important to do these inspections by qualified staff. We are using an outside company which specialises in these inspections. From there, we're able to determine what work is to be done, what is unsafe and where we disestablish and remove and get work underway to replace as quickly as possible.

"There may be closure signs erected for some pieces of equipment," said Jessi.